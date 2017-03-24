The 13 week cycle has probably bottomed. Here’s what needs to happen for the longer cycles to remain in bull phases for gold and for mining stocks.
Pro Trader Latest Reports for Subscribers
Market Update Pro
Is It Time To Go Top Fishing?
by Lee Adler •
SPX is still within its intermediate uptrend channel. Resistance is suggested just above 2400. Clearing that would open the way for a move to 2450. But there are also faint signs of possible top formation. I’m holding the longs but adding a couple more shorts to our trading list. Market Update Pro subscribers click here to download the complete market…
Macro Liquidity Pro Trader
Macro Liquidity Growth Slows To A Crawl, Stocks At Record Overbought
by Lee Adler •
US macro liquidity growth has been very slow in recent months. It has barely budged since last August. In contrast, stock prices have risen 9% over the same period. Stocks are now most overbought they have been relative to macro liquidity since 2010 when the Fed was actively pushing stock prices higher.
Precious Metals Pro
Gold On The Brink Yet Again
by Lee Adler •
The pullback has touched the former intermediate downtrend line. Here’s what to look for.
Market Update Pro
Could It Finally Be The Beginning Of Top Formation?
by Lee Adler •
While this little pullback could be the beginning of top formation, we’ll need to see the next couple of up and down series before we get a better handle on whether it is a bigger top. There are multiple support lines in the 2350-2365 area. Here’s what needs to happen, and where the greatest likelihood lies. Market Update Pro subscribers click…
Macro Liquidity Pro Trader
Banking Indicators On The Cusp of Impending Doom – Link Corrected
by Lee Adler •
Earlier today I posted this in a rush with a bad link and then left for the day. Fortunately, many of you let me know. I am thankful for the interest, and I apologize for the error! It has now been corrected. Key banking indicators are at or approaching major inflection points. If the banking trends do cross those lines,…
Treasury Supply and Demand Pro Trader
Key Treasury Market Demand Factors On The Brink – For Stocks Too
by Lee Adler •
Treasury demand indicators are a mixed bag this month. The Primary Dealers positions are the most important. They’ve been getting shorter.
Treasury Supply and Demand Pro Trader
Advent of Trumpists Empties Jack Lew’s Ark
by Lee Adler •
Something big has changed. In the January 20-March 15 period, instead of raising lots of cash as usual, the Treasury is raising zero new cash. In fact, it is actually paying down debt over that time. Here’s what that has meant, and will mean, for the markets.
Precious Metals Pro
Reason for Continued Caution in Gold and in Mining Stocks
by Lee Adler •
Signs indicate that the 13 week cycle has peaked. But in addition, longer cycles are not as strong as they should be at this stage. Here’s what to look for.
Precious Metals Pro
Precious Metals Update Posting
by Lee Adler •
I am behind schedule this morning. The Precious Metals update usually posted early Monday will be delayed until around 11 AM ET. Thanks for your patience. I apologize for the inconvenience!
Posts from Other Publishers
Must Read
The Swamp Drains Trump
by James Howard Kunstler •
The Washington political scene is looking less like The Apprentice and more and more like the old Marlon Perkins Wild Kingdom show, with giant crocodiles slithering down the muddy banks to encircle Donald Trump paddling fecklessly in his leaky dugout …
Must Read
The Doomsday Clock: 2.5 Minutes to the End of the World
by James Rickards •
Jim Rickards shows you how Trump could actually move the Doomsday Clock backward. How? It might not be how you think. Read on…
Must Read
New Home Sales Rise 6.1% MoM in February (Mostly In Midwest) Following -3.7% Decline in Existing Home Sales
by Anthony Sanders •
New home sales rose by 6.1% in February, greater than expected.
Must Read
Jack Bogle’s 4% Annual Return Forecast For Stocks Could Prove To Be Heroically Optimistic
by Jesse Felder •
I’m a big fan of Jack Bogle. Like Warren Buffett, I believe he been nothing less than a “hero” to individual investors. That said, CNBC reported this week that “Jack Bogle…
Must Read
Why Investing in Gold Is One of the Best Profit Plays of 2017
by Money Morning News Team •
Investing in gold is a great way to make steady profits this year.
Must Read
Trump Faces Bitter Defeat Tomorrow
by Brian Maher •
An all-time record on Wall Street comes to a sad end. Is Trump’s own party about to stick a pin in the Trump reflation trade? Brian Maher has more…
Must Read
It’s Time to Kill “Obamacare Lite”
by David Stockman •
David Stockman shows you why “Obamacare Lite” must die tomorrow if America has any chance of returning to fiscal sanity. The time for half-measures is over. Read on.
Must Read
Will a Stock Market Sell-Off Happen After the Healthcare Vote?
by Money Morning Member Alert •
Investors fear a stock market sell-off could happen this week after the GOP healthcare vote.
Must Read
7 Reasons the Sears Bankruptcy Probability in 2017 Is Near 100%
by Ashley Moore •
After Sears officials announced a “going concern” about the retailer’s operations this week, the Sears bankruptcy probability in 2017 is essentially 100%.
Must Read
Yellen’s Dangerous Glass-Steagall Repression
by Craig Wilson •
The dangerous policy of ignoring Too Big to Fail caused the global financial crisis in 2008. Now hear the shocking line that Fed Chair Yellen let slip in last week’s presser… And what it means for policymakers, the markets and you going forward…