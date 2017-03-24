Pro Trader Latest Reports for Subscribers

Market Update Pro

Is It Time To Go Top Fishing?

by  • 

SPX is still within its intermediate uptrend channel. Resistance is suggested just above 2400. Clearing that would open the way for a move to 2450.   But there are also faint signs of possible top formation. I’m holding the longs but adding a couple more shorts to our trading list. Market Update Pro subscribers click here to download the complete market…

Read on →

Market Update Pro

Could It Finally Be The Beginning Of Top Formation?

by  • 

While this little pullback could be the beginning of top formation, we’ll need to see the next couple of up and down series before we get a better handle on whether it is a bigger top. There are multiple support lines in the 2350-2365 area. Here’s what needs to happen, and where the greatest likelihood lies. Market Update Pro subscribers click…

Read on →

Posts from Other Publishers

Must Read

The Swamp Drains Trump

by  • 

The Washington political scene is looking less like The Apprentice and more and more like the old Marlon Perkins Wild Kingdom show, with giant crocodiles slithering down the muddy banks to encircle Donald Trump paddling fecklessly in his leaky dugout …

Read on →